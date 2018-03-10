Adorno Vs Topolino [En]

A cura di @GiMa.

Aeon pubblica un’articolo di Nigel Warburton sulle idee e visione culturale del sociologo tedesco Theodor Adorno sulla cultura di massa americana, che lo colpì profondamente, in negativo, quando vi emigrò nel 1941 a causa del nazismo:

“Like many émigrés, Adorno was initially disoriented by US mass culture, which had not yet overrun Europe as it would after the war. This disorientation became a principled distrust. He claimed that capitalist popular culture – jazz, cinema, pop songs, and so on – manipulates us into living lives empty of true freedom, and serves only to distort our desires. Popular culture is not the spontaneous expression of the people, but a profit-driven industry – it robs us of our freedom and bends us to conform to its needs for profit.”