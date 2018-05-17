Bar leggendari [EN]

Su suggerimento di @er puma.

Un articolo di Artsy racconta l’importanza dei bar per l’arte del secolo scorso.

On a recent weekday evening at the Lower East Side bar Beverly’s, a neon pink glow enveloped a young crowd downing cheap cans of Modelo. In the long, narrow venue, patrons ate chips and guacamole from a takeout joint, while drinkers’ sartorial choices—white sneakers, fitted sweatpants—suggested the bar’s dominant mode: effortlessly hip.