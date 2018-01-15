Cambiare è difficile, anche quando conviene [EN]

A cura di @Uqbal.

Cambiare è difficile, anche quando potrebbe portare grandi vantaggi. E ancora più difficile è accorgersi che le nostre resistenze sono preconcette e hanno basi non provate o controllate: sperimentare non ci viene naturale. Ma forse è il caso di osare un po’ di più, suggerisce Sendil Mullainathan per il New York Times:

As a frugal economist, I’m well aware that switching to a generic brand would save me money, not just once but daily, for weeks and years to come. Yet I only drink Diet Coke. I’ve never even sampled generic soda. Why not?