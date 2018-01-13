Cinque miti sulla disuguaglianza [EN]

Su suggerimento di @GiMa.

Il sito Learn Liberty propone un video (la trascrizione è disponibile su questa pagina) in cui l’economista Antony Devis spiega il ruolo della disuguaglianza nel mondo contemporaneo:

Myth number one. Profit and plunder are the same thing. Imagine a person who provides services to society. Maybe he mows lawns, or fixes cars, or paints houses, and in return for these services he provides to others, he asks for something in return, maybe some food, clothing and shelter. Now, suppose it’s the case that the society values what this person provides tremendously, maybe because these are things that society really needs, or maybe because there are very few people who are able to do these things.