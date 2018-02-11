Come Woody Allen è stato infangato [EN]

A cura di @cocomeraio.

Bret Stephens in un editoriale sul New York Times, ricorda che è molto facile incorrere in un errore quando la storia si inserisce perfettamente nei tuoi bias: simpatia per la vittima, orrore per il crimine, disgusto per l’ambiente, ma oltre alle parole di chi accusa si deve tenere conto dei fatti

Secondo Stephens, nei casi di Weinstein e Spacey (con diversa gravità) i fatti c’erano ma nel caso di Woody Allen oltre alla simpatia per Dylan Farrow e l’antipatia per un cinquantenne che si mette con una ragazza appena maggiorenne non c’è niente.