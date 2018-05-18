Cosa sta succedendo alla politica europea secondo Matthew Goodwin [EN]

A cura di @pigtr.
In un lungo thread su twitter il politologo britannico Matthew Goodwin ha presentato le tesi centrali del suo nuovo libro su quello che definisce populismo nazionale. Il suo intervento si può leggere anche su threadreader.
The liberal left attacks populists and portrays their supporters as ignorant or misinformed bigots
But they ignore the possibility that our increasingly individualised societies are no longer meeting people’s communitarian needs.
