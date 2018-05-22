stiamo tranquilli…

Da inizio maggio 70 aziende di abbigliamento hanno vietato il mohair

22 Mag 2018 di hookii0 commenti

A subirne le conseguenze sarà soprattutto l’economica del Sudafrica, che ne produce la metà in tutto il mondo

