Aveva 91 anni ed era stato uno dei più grandi stilisti del Novecento: almeno un suo abito lo conoscete tutti
The post È morto lo stilista francese Hubert de Givenchy appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Cultura
12 Mar 2018 • 0 commenti
Aveva 91 anni ed era stato uno dei più grandi stilisti del Novecento: almeno un suo abito lo conoscete tutti
The post È morto lo stilista francese Hubert de Givenchy appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Cultura
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.