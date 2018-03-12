stiamo tranquilli…

È morto lo stilista francese Hubert de Givenchy

12 Mar 2018 di hookii0 commenti

Aveva 91 anni ed era stato uno dei più grandi stilisti del Novecento: almeno un suo abito lo conoscete tutti

Fonte: il Post Cultura

