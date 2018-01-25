Famiglia di Gaza uccide componente accusato di fare la spia per Israele [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Come riporta il Guardian, all’esecuzione erano presenti i familiari di tre militanti di Hamas uccisi nel 2014 in un attacco aereo israeliano.

“We carried out the punishment against our son Ahmad Said Barhoum after having been assured without a shadow of a doubt that he was implicated in the assassination [of the militants]”

Israele tenta di reclutare informatori quando gli abitanti di Gaza sono costretti a richiedere prestazioni per entrare e uscire da Gaza, con la promessa di facilitare i contatti con i familiari o le cure mediche, sostengono alcune ONG:

“We don’t have numbers on how many people are being approached, you can imagine that’s not something that’s widely shared. We do know that in cases we’re trying to push through the system, that many people are invited to what’s called a security interview and asked for all kinds of information,” Tania Hary, the director of Gisha, told the Guardian.