Goldman Sachs: curare non è redditizio per aziende

A cura di @RNiK.

Un report di analisi economica di Goldman Sachs dal titolo “The Genome Revolution” pone questa domanda: curare i pazienti è un business sostenibile?

The potential to deliver “one shot cures” is one of the most attractive aspects of gene therapy, genetically engineered cell therapy, and gene editing. However, such treatments offer a very different outlook with regard to recurring revenue versus chronic therapies… While this proposition carries tremendous value for patients and society, it could represent a challenge for genome medicine developers looking for sustained cash flow.