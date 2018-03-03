“Hot take” sulle nuove armi russe

A cura di @Werner58.
“Sono stati i sei anni migliori della mia vita. Eravamo giovani, ci davano un sacco di soldi, e il progetto era molto eccitante”
— Anonimo ingegnere del Progetto Plutone
“I have felt it myself. The glitter of nuclear weapons. It is irresistible if you come to them as a scientist. To feel it’s there in your hands, to release this energy that fuels the stars, to let it do your bidding. To perform these miracles, to lift a million tons of rock into the sky… it is something that gives people an illusion of illimitable power, and it is, in some ways, responsible for all our troubles — this, what you might call technical arrogance, that overcomes people when they see what they can do with their minds.”
— Freeman J. Dyson, PhD, FRS
Nell’ottantaquattresimo episodio dell’Arms Control Wonk Podcast, Jeffrey Lewis (Middlebury Institute of International Studies) discute con altri analisti statunitensi, di area democratica, le nuove armi fine-di-mondo annunciate da Putin nel suo discorso annuale alla nazione.
Oltre a commentare il ritorno della Russia a strategie prettamente sovietiche, Lewis e i suoi colleghi condannano fortemente l’irresponsabilità degli ambienti militari americani, che hanno voluto vedere nei Russi modalità di pensiero proprie al fine creare supporto per alcuni progetti a cui sono particolarmente affezionati.
