stiamo tranquilli…

“Hot take” sulle nuove armi russe

“Hot take” sulle nuove armi russe

3 Mar 2018 di werner580 commenti

A cura di @Werner58.

“Sono stati i sei anni migliori della mia vita. Eravamo giovani, ci davano un sacco di soldi, e il progetto era molto eccitante”

— Anonimo ingegnere del Progetto Plutone

“I have felt it myself. The glitter of nuclear weapons. It is irresistible if you come to them as a scientist. To feel it’s there in your hands, to release this energy that fuels the stars, to let it do your bidding. To perform these miracles, to lift a million tons of rock into the sky… it is something that gives people an illusion of illimitable power, and it is, in some ways, responsible for all our troubles — this, what you might call technical arrogance, that overcomes people when they see what they can do with their minds.”

Freeman J. Dyson, PhD, FRS

Nell’ottantaquattresimo episodio dell’Arms Control Wonk Podcast, Jeffrey Lewis (Middlebury Institute of International Studies) discute con altri analisti statunitensi, di area democratica, le nuove armi fine-di-mondo annunciate da Putin nel suo discorso annuale alla nazione.

Oltre a commentare il ritorno della Russia a strategie prettamente sovietiche, Lewis e i suoi colleghi condannano fortemente l’irresponsabilità degli ambienti militari americani, che hanno voluto vedere nei Russi modalità di pensiero proprie al fine creare supporto per alcuni progetti a cui sono particolarmente affezionati.

Su Arms Control Wonk si possono trovare alcuni link di approfondimento.

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.