I mercati non fuzionano più come una volta e la gente se ne sta accorgendo [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Perodatrent.

Un articolo pubblicato su Citizen Advice spiega l’impatto dei Big Data sul funzionamento dei mercati: dal modo in cui si stabiliscono i prezzi al quello in cui si progettano prodotti e servizi, il mercato al consumo starebbe entrando in una fase nuova e sconosciuta.

Secondo l’autore, i Big Data permettendo alle aziende di personalizzare i prezzi finirebbero col rompere il meccanismo con cui i prezzi erano stabiliti nel mercato del consumo di massa del ventesimo secolo:

In its purest form, this marks a break from how prices were typically set in the mass consumer markets of the 20th century. In those decades, we grew used to the idea that the price is a characteristic of the product itself, rather than of the person buying the product. Prices reflect intuitive things like the cost of manufacture and the relative scarcity or abundance of raw materials.

Price discrimination, in which prices also reflect the amount each individual consumer is willing to pay for a product, has long been an idea for the classroom rather than the boardroom. It makes sense in theory but it hasn’t been all that widespread or salient in our day-to-day lives as consumers.

As it turns out, the reasons for this were largely practical.