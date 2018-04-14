I nuovi vittoriani [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Martina.

Un articolo su Jacobin Mag, lo storico Jason Tebbe mette a confronto l’uso della morale come strumento per affermare la propria superiorità da parte della borghesia di epoca vittoriana con il comportamento delle classi medio-alte di oggi:

The Victorian ethos is not dead, not by a long shot.

It lives on, manifesting itself in our contemporary upper middle class’s behavior. While some aspects have gone the way of the waistcoat, the belief that the bourgeoisie holds a place of moral superiority over the other classes persists.

Today, spin classes, artisanal food, and the college application process have replaced Sunday promenades, evening lectures, and weekly salons. But make no mistake, they serve the same purpose: transforming class privilege into individual virtue, thereby shoring up social dominance.