Nel 1907 Julius Neubronner inventò un sistema per agganciare macchine fotografiche agli uccelli, semplificando molto il modo per fare foto aeree
The post I primi droni erano piccioni appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Cultura
22 Apr 2018 • 0 commenti
Nel 1907 Julius Neubronner inventò un sistema per agganciare macchine fotografiche agli uccelli, semplificando molto il modo per fare foto aeree
The post I primi droni erano piccioni appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Cultura
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.