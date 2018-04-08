I rischi di una nazione senza contanti [EN]

A cura di @RNiK.

In Svezia, dove l’uso della moneta elettronico è diffusissimo, ci si comincia a porre delle domande sui rischi di passare totalmente ad un sistema cashless.

Un articolo del Guardian si sofferma su due criticità:la perdita di controllo dello Stato sui sistemi di pagamento, visto che quelli elettronici sono in mano a banche e compagnie private e la fragilità di questi sistemi a fronte di attacchi informatici e/o bellici.

If Putin invades Gotland [Sweden’s largest island] it will be enough for him to turn off the payments system. No other country would even think about taking these sorts of risks, they would demand some sort of analogue system.