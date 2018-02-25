I social potrebbero non essere la causa della polarizzazione [EN]

A cura di @Lowresolution.

Una ricerca New Oxford University mette in discussione il fatto che che internet e i social siano la causa della frammentazione sociale, e suggerisce che le camere d’eco e le bolle non sono così importanti. Secondo la ricerca, in realtà, solo una piccola proporzione dell’opinione pubblica, quella più attiva politicamente, viene influenzata, mentre la maggior parte non è interessata alla politica su internet.

“Our results show that most people are not in a political echo chamber. The people at risk are those who depend on only a single medium for political news and who are not politically interested: about 8% of the population. However, because of their lack of political engagement, their opinions are less formative and their influence on others is likely to be comparatively small.”