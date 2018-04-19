Il capitalismo riduce la povertà globale [EN]

Su suggerimento di @unit.

Un articolo da HumanProgress in cui vengono presentati i risultati ottenuti nel campo della riduzione della povertà a livello globale:

Confrontando il processo di liberalizzazione delle economie con i relativi trend di povertà emerge una correlazione tra maggiore liberalismo e riduzione della povertà, ad esempio:

Since its economic liberalization reforms in 1991, India’s average income has increased by 7.5 percent per year. That means that average income has more than tripled over the last quarter century. As wealth increased, the poverty rate in India declined by almost 24 percent. But most significantly, for the Dalits – the poorest and lowest caste in Indian society – the poverty rate during this period declined even faster, by 31 percent. That means that in the nation that has by far the largest number of people in extreme poverty, it is the people at the very bottom of the social strata who are getting richer faster.