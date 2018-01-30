Il governo sostenuto dall’Arabia Saudita in Yemen “sta per scappare da Aden” [EN]

A cura di @Danilo C. (modificato).

Il governo appoggiato dall’ Arabia Saudita con a capo l’ex presidente Hadi si starebbe preparando a lasciare le sue sedi nella città portuale di Aden, a seguito degli scontri degli ultimi giorni, che hanno visto il movimento separatista denominato Consiglio di Transizione del Sud ottenere il controllo di ampie parti della città:

The Southern Transitional Council has been seeking secession from the rest of Yemen for years. Until recently it received support from the United Arab Emirates, causing a fracture in the Saudi-UAE alliance that intervened in Yemen against Houthi rebels who captured the north of the country.

In recent days, leaders in the UAE have been calling on the STC to accept a ceasefire. Last week, the STC gave President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government an ultimatum – either dismiss the prime minister, Ahmed bin Daghr, and his cabinet or face being overthrown.