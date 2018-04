Il pensatore antidemocratico che ispira le élites conservatrici statunitensi [EN]

Su suggerimento di @salveenee.

In un articolo del Guardian, lo storico Hugo Drochon riassume il pensiero e l’importanza di Patrick Deneen, scienziato politico particolarmente critico nei confronti del liberalismo:

American conservatives, especially among the country’s powerful Catholic minority (which includes six of the nine supreme court justices), have found a new champion for their cause in the Notre Dame political theorist Patrick Deneen. His latest book, Why Liberalism Failed, has been critically acclaimed throughout the conservative press, with the prominent Harvard legal scholar Adrian Vermeule, himself a recent convert to Catholicism, declaring it a “triumph”.