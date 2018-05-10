Il potere salvifico delle cose belle

A cura di @G.Bon.

Gli studenti di medicina che hanno più contatto con le “cose belle” (arte figurativa, teatro, musica e letteratura) stanno meglio, sono meno soggetti a burnout e più empatici. Lo dice questo studio, basato su questionari, sul Journal of General Internal Medicine

This study confirms the association between exposure to the humanities and both a higher level of students’ positive qualities and a lower level of adverse traits. These findings may carry implications for medical school recruitment and curriculum design.

“[Science and humanities are] twin berries on one stem, grievous damage has been done to both in regarding [them]… in any other light than complemental.” (William Osler, Br Med J. 1919;2:1–7).