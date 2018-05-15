Il problema del Canada col terrorismo sikh [EN]

Su suggerimento di @er puma.

Un articolo di Quillette parla del terrorismo nazionalista Sikh, il cui obiettivo politico è la creazione di uno Stato Sikh indipendente. Meno noto di altri movimenti, avrebbe trovato in Canada un ospite sorprendentemente tollerante. Anche dopo l’assassinio di Indira Gandhi e l’attentato del volo India 182 “Kanishka”, l’esaltazione dei terroristi coinvolti ha trovato relativamente pochi ostacoli.

The Sikh faith, created in what is now northern India by the 15th-century Guru Nanak, remains obscure to many in the West. Turbaned Sikh men are sometimes confused with Muslims, and some have been assaulted by confused thugs following Islamist terrorist attacks. Like the United States, Britain and other Western countries, Canada has been home to emigrant Sikhs for generations—the vast majority of them living peaceably in their adopted homeland.

In the 1980s, however, a powerful spasm of separatist militancy shook India and spread to the Sikh diaspora. In June, 1984, two months before the Madison Square Garden convention, Prime Minister Gandhi and her government set out to end a killing spree by Sikh militants who had turned the Sikhs’ holiest site—the Golden Temple at Amritsar—into an armed camp. The Indian army wrecked the temple complex and took many lives. Revenge came on October 31, 1984, when Gandhi was gunned down in her garden by two of her Sikh bodyguards. Hindu mobs immediately took revenge for the revenge, slaughtering thousands of Sikhs in hellish reprisals that were aggravated by official complicity. The police looked the other way. The horrors of 1984 won’t be forgotten by either side.

Soon, Canada and its Sikh community were dragged into the thick of the struggle.