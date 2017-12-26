In India il matrimonio sta diventando meno tradizionale [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Yoghi.

Un articolo sull’Economist spiega che i mutamenti della società indiana stanno sottraendo i matrimoni delle nuove generazioni al controllo dei genitori:

Many young Indians now have mobile phones, which make secret courting easier. The growth of marriage websites and, more recently, dating websites has given them more control over the search for a partner. And India is becoming wealthier, more urban and more educated. A quarter of young Indians now go to university, and half of all students are women. Because marriage is usually delayed until people have finished studying and found a job, brides and grooms are growing older. As recently as 2005-06, 47% of Indian women in their early 20s were married before their 18th birthday. By 2015-16 the share had fallen to 27%—and just 18% in the cities.