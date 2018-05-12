In luna di miele intorno al globo. Su una Jeep anfibia

Su suggerimento di @GiMa.

Il sito Messynessychic.com ci racconta la storia di due coppie, sigg. Carlin e sigg. Schreiders, e del loro viaggio intorno al mondo negli anni 50 con solo la loro Jeep anfibia come mezzo di trasporto.

My heroes are up there with the Ernest Hemingways, the Amelia Earharts and the Jacques Cousteaus of this world; names that conjure up the romance of adventure and inspire us to take risks in an age where travel has been made too easy. But in all my travel reading, I’d never heard of the honeymooners that navigated the world in an amphibious World War II jeep.