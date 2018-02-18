Incendio al monastero Jokhang in Tibet

A cura di @Mucca Testarda.

Un incendio è scoppiato nel più importante santuario del buddismo tibetano, il monastero di Jokhang a Lahasa, patrimonio dell’Unesco. Ne parla un articolo del Guardian:

China’s Communist party-controlled news agency, Xinhua, said the blaze started early on Saturday evening “and was soon put out”.

However, Robert Barnett, a London-based expert on contemporary Tibet, said Beijing’s “almost total suppression of information” about the incident meant many Tibetans feared “the heart of Tibetan Buddhism” had suffered significant damage.

For almost four hours after the fire began, he said, it was not even acknowledged by China’s heavily controlled media, “even though you could see it from miles away across the whole city”.