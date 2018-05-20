La città più sottovalutata d’Europa [EN]

Non sapete dove andare in vacanza? Nessun probema: Messynessychic.com propone come meta una delle meno conosciute ma allo stesso tempo più interessanti citta’ tedesche: Lipsia.

The most exciting, up-and-coming city in Germany probably isn’t your first guess. For many years, Berlin had the reputation as the hip & happening capital of Europe. But soaring rents – as much as 70% more expensive over the past 8 years – have all but gentrified Berlin into a shadow of its former self. Instead, artists, musicians and urban thrill seekers have begun to make their new creative homes in the former decaying, East German industrial city of Leipzig.