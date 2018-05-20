La città più sottovalutata d’Europa [EN]

Non sapete dove andare in vacanza? Nessun probema: Messynessychic.com propone come meta una delle meno conosciute ma allo stesso tempo più interessanti citta’ tedesche: Lipsia.
The most exciting, up-and-coming city in Germany probably isn’t your first guess. For many years, Berlin had the reputation as the hip & happening capital of Europe. But soaring rents – as much as 70% more expensive over the past 8 years – have all but gentrified Berlin into a shadow of its former self. Instead, artists, musicians and urban thrill seekers have begun to make their new creative homes in the former decaying, East German industrial city of Leipzig.
Immagine: Leipzig Travel pere Wikimedia Commons
