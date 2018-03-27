La parsimonia è sexy: una mostra illustra la mania dei tedeschi per il risparmio

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Al Museo storico tedesco di Berlino è aperta una mostra, organizzata dalla locale Cassa di risparmio: “Risparmio. Una virtù tedesca”.

La mostra è una risposta all’esasperazione contro la Germania durante crisi della zona euro. La Germania è stata accusata di traumatizzare l’Europa del Sud, in particolare la Grecia, con la sua a insistenza a riportare i debiti nazionali in linea, imponendo misure di austerità di tipo tedesco.

“In Germany everyone takes it for granted that they should save, both privately and on a state level,” said Robert Muschalla, an economic historian and the main curator. “The idea of making sure you stay in the black, is seen as a goal that is worth striving for at all costs, and is fetishistically stuck to.”

Muschalla points out that even having their savings wiped out entirely – firstly after the first world war and once again after the second – did nothing to discourage Germans from continuing to save. “This shows us that saving is something very habitual, it is an entrenched custom, rather than just an economic strategy,” he said.