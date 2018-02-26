La polemica sul Cambridge, Mary Beard e il razzismo rispettabile [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent (modificato).

Mary Beard, nota classicista di Cambridge, è sotto attacco per un tweet sullo scandalo Haiti/Oxfam in cui esprimerebbe idee razziste e colonialiste, implicite nella frase “I do wonder how hard it must be to sustain ‘civilised’ values in a disaster zone”.

Una delle critiche principali è arrivata da un’altra docente della stessa università, Priyamvada Gopal, secondo la quale il tweet è oltraggioso e, soprattutto, emblematico della cultura di Cambridge, che ospiterebbe con noncuranza un tipo di razzismo patrizio ed rispettabile. Un fenomeno, lamenta la Gopal, negato spesso anche dalle femministe bianche.

La polemica è stata discussa da Chitra Ramaswamy in un articolo per il Guardian:

At which point Wide Awoke is punching the air at the naming of a barely acknowledged strain of casual racism: genteel and patrician. The kind that wafts around in the establishment and blows unnoticed down wood-panelled corridors of power. The kind that is so obvious to POC, because we often have the maddening experience of being told by genteel, patrician types that racism is a thing of the past, invisible to others.