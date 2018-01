La scienza e la neutralità di genere [EN]

A cura di @Francis Reloaded (più asino) e @stefan.

Un articolo di Debra W. Soh, neuroscienziata presso l’università di York, apparso su Playboy introduce la necessita’ di sostenere l’avanzamento dei diritti dei portatori di differenti orientamenti sessuali senza negare l’evidenza biologica dell’esistenza dei generi maschile e femminile:

Sullo stesso argomento, Emily Willingham scrive in un articolo pubblicato su Aeon che dovremmo abbandonare l’idea di un cervello binario, maschio o femmina, perché la metafora più adatta sarebbe quella del mosaico:

Indeed, a simple two-category system seems impossible and almost silly given this underlying complexity, and intriguing scientific evidence points away from a dichotomy and toward a three-dimensional spatial continuum of variations that defy any categorisation.

This view of the human brain is stunning, both in how well it analogises human behaviour – the product of our brains – and in how it distinguishes us as human. Our brains blur the boundaries between the biological and the social just as we do ourselves.

Like most people, our brains are mosaic. When the neurobiologist Tom Curran, now at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, wrote an op-ed for The Scientist called ‘Deconstructing the Mosaic Brain’ (2011), he used the term ‘mosaic’ to describe the wide-ranging diversity of human brains, rather than a spectrum of sex-based differences. Genes can change as an embryo develops, he points out, leading to specific brain-related conditions such as epilepsy. The patchwork changes can even lead to differences in brain structure between identical twins. It’s puzzling that this concept is not terribly controversial when it involves twins, yet the suggestion that brains from two people of the same sex might similarly differ fuels fiery debate.

The neuroscientist Daphna Joel at Tel Aviv University and her team entered the fray in 2015 with a seminal and controversial paper on the mosaic brain in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Joel analysed the structure of more than 1,400 brains by MRI. She found a huge structural overlap between men and women in the hippocampus, a centre for memory, along with a continuum of structural variation across the spectrum of what we think of as masculine to feminine. Indeed, even in regions with the most significant differences between the sexes, many women fell on the masculine end of the spectrum, while many men landed at the feminine end. The overlaps are so striking, the team reported, that only about two or three out of every 100 brains were wholly at one or other of these extremes. Everyone else tended toward a central average. From person to person, Joel found, our brains are a mixed and unique mosaic of regions with variable ‘maleness’ or ‘femaleness’ in each. ‘Human brains do not belong to one of two distinct categories: male brain/female brain,’ she wrote.