L’altra Analytica [EN]

Su suggerimento di @marta.

Un articolo su Politico racconta il lavoro di Oxford Analytica, che da qualche anno deve gestire anche un nuovo problema: viene spesso confusa con Cambridge Analytica, la società di consulenza coinvolta nelle indagini statunitensi sulle interverenze russe nelle ultime elezioni presidenziali:

The Oxford firm, which was founded 42 years ago in the British university town of the same name, is a consultancy known for providing geopolitical expertise to clients around the world.

But despite its pedigree and a client list that includes governments, law firms and giants such as Microsoft, Oxford Analytica is now having to fight for its good name — and long-established identity — against a shadowy usurper just five years old.