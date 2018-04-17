stiamo tranquilli…

L’Aquila e le tasse da restituire

La Commissione Europea sostiene che alcuni imprenditori non avessero titolo per sfruttare le agevolazioni fiscali concesse dopo il terremoto del 2009

