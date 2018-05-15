L’Argentina sta trattando con il Fondo Monetario Interazionale una linea di credito da trenta miliardi di dollari [EN]

A cura di @lawrencehg.

Dopo aver portato il tasso d’interesse al 40%, per fronteggiare la recente crisi monetaria il governo argentino ha chiesto nuovamente un prestito all’FMI, come fece tra il 2000 ed il 2001 prima del default. Ne parla un articolo di Bloomberg.

Argentina asked the International Monetary Fund for financing to help stem a five-month-rout in the peso that is sparking a surge in interest rates and threatening to derail the country’s economic recovery.

“This will allow us to face the new global scenario and avoid a crisis like the ones we have faced before in our history,” President Mauricio Macri said in a televised address Tuesday.