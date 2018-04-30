Le gladiatrici: poche, ma esistevano

A cura di @Uqbal.

Per quanto la documentazione non sia amplissima, si può dire che le gladiatrici siano esistite. Malviste dalla morale romana, spesso di bassa estrazione sociale, nondimeno hanno calcato a lungo l’arena, a dispetto dei divieti.

It is due to the well-established patriarchy of Rome and women’s place in it that scholars have had such difficulty accepting the concept of female gladiators. References to ludia are often interpreted to mean actresses in a religious festival – and this is an accurate interpretation – but the context of the term in some inscriptions makes clear that some women chose their own path as female gladiators and it seems this option was open to them over a considerable length of time.