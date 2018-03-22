Le prigioni giapponesi sono diventate un rifugio per le donne anziane [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Pallotto.

Un articolo di Bloomberg cerca di spiegare l’incremento di condanne per piccoli furti tra le giapponesi oltre i sessantacinque anni di età, intervistandone alcune nelle prigioni dove stanno scontando la loro pena:

Why have so many otherwise law-abiding elderly women resorted to petty theft? Caring for Japanese seniors once fell to families and communities, but that’s changing. From 1980 to 2015, the number of seniors living alone increased more than sixfold, to almost 6 million. And a 2017 survey by Tokyo’s government found that more than half of seniors caught shoplifting live alone; 40 percent either don’t have family or rarely speak with relatives. These people often say they have no one to turn to when they need help.