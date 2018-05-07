Le scuse di Internet [EN]

A cura di @GiMa.

Il New York Times ha raccolto esperti e lavoratori di internet per chiedere loro cosa è andato storto nel processo che dalla nascita di Internet porta alle scuse pubbliche di Mark Zuckerberg per Cambridge Analytica e al sempre più visibile accentramento in poche grandi aziende dei servizi su Internet.

Qui una lista degli architetti digitali consultati dal NYT:

Jaron Lanier, virtual-reality pioneer. Founded first company to sell VR goggles; worked at Atari and Microsoft.

Antonio García Martínez, ad-tech entrepreneur. Helped create Facebook’s ad machine.

Ellen Pao, former CEO of Reddit. Filed major gender-discrimination lawsuit against VC firm Kleiner Perkins.

Can Duruk, programmer and tech writer. Served as project lead at Uber.

Kate Losse, Facebook employee No. 51. Served as Mark Zuckerberg’s speechwriter.

Tristan Harris, product designer. Wrote internal Google presentation about addictive and unethical design.

Rich “Lowtax” Kyanka, entrepreneur who founded influential message board Something Awful.

Ethan Zuckerman, MIT media scholar. Invented the pop-up ad.

Dan McComas, former product chief at Reddit. Founded community-based platform Imzy.

Sandy Parakilas, product manager at Uber. Ran privacy compliance for Facebook apps.

Guillaume Chaslot, AI researcher. Helped develop YouTube’s algorithmic recommendation system.

Roger McNamee, VC investor. Introduced Mark Zuckerberg to Sheryl Sandberg.

Richard Stallman, MIT programmer. Created legendary software GNU and Emacs.

