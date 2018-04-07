L’Etiopia cerca tranquillità con un nuovo leader [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Yoghi.

Un articolo del New York Times racconta gli ultimi sviluppi politici in Etiopia:

Ethiopia’s governing coalition named a new leader late Tuesday night, paving the way for a peaceful transition of power in a country rocked in recent years by violent protests.

Abiy Ahmed, who is expected to become the country’s next prime minister, would be the first member of the Oromo ethnic group, which makes up a third of Ethiopia’s population, to lead the government. The group, which has suffered political and economic repression, has been at the center of protests demanding more economic opportunities and greater freedom of expression.