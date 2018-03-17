Constantin Reliu non riesce a far revocare il suo certificato di morte, perché ormai è passato troppo tempo
The post Lo strano caso dell’uomo vivo dichiarato morto da un tribunale, in Romania appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Mondo
17 Mar 2018 • 0 commenti
Constantin Reliu non riesce a far revocare il suo certificato di morte, perché ormai è passato troppo tempo
The post Lo strano caso dell’uomo vivo dichiarato morto da un tribunale, in Romania appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Mondo
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.