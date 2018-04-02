L’ordine globale post Seconda guerra mondiale è sotto attacco dalle stesse potenze che l’hanno messo in piedi

A cura di @Ergosfera.

La storia sarebbe dovuta andare in un altro modo: il New York Times pubblica un’analisi dell’attuale situazione politica internazionale a cura di Peter S. Goodman:

Even as nationalists take aim at globalists, the eventual shape of international relations remains an open question. In a sign that investors are optimistic that talks can yet avert a trade war between the United States and China, markets soared on Monday. And the United States, Canada and other European nations expelled Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a Russian defector in London, enhancing hopes that old alliances will endure.