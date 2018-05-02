L’ultima moda delle aziende informatiche nei colloqui di lavoro: il lavoro non pagato [EN]

A cura di @mk.

Tra le aziende informatiche della Silicon Valley, ci avverte Melissa McEven su Quartz, si sta diffondendo una nuova abitudine: quella di farsi prestare lavoro gratuito nella forma di prove o test per essere assunti. Il sistema, però, oltre ad estorcere molte ore di lavoro non pagato, rischia di non essere una valida forma di valutazione dei candidati.

Last year, a company that was interested in hiring me as a software developer asked me to build a food delivery application for a fictional restaurant, as a way to test my coding abilities. I was a bit shocked. The time commitment for building an entire application from scratch can be substantial, and the homework assignment didn’t pay. […] I queried my network, asking if anyone else had been given homework assignments. It turns out I wasn’t alone.