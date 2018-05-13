Machine learning, alchimia 4.0? [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Rula.

Sciencemag.org offre un utile riassunto del dibattito che avviene all’interno della comunitá IT, sottocomunitá Intelligenza Artificiale, sulla reale comprensione e sui benefici dell’utilizzo del Machine Learning.

Without deep understanding of the basic tools needed to build and train new algorithms, he says, researchers creating AIs resort to hearsay, like medieval alchemists. “People gravitate around cargo-cult practices,” relying on “folklore and magic spells,” adds François Chollet, a computer scientist at Google in Mountain View, California.