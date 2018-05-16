Materialismo, postmodernità e illuminismo [EN]

Su suggerimento di er puma

Qual è l’eredità dell’illuminismo? Quale quella del progressismo scientifico marxiano? E’ attuale, e utile, pensare di far continuare a vivere questi valori? Un articolo di The Charnel House passa in rassegna le risposte che nel corso degli ultimi decenni si sono dati filosofi e pensatori.

Is it pos­sible to “re­turn to the En­light­en­ment,” however? Some say the past is nev­er dead, of course, that it isn’t even past. Even if by­gone modes of thought sur­vive in­to the present, em­bed­ded in its un­con­scious or en­shrined in prom­in­ent con­sti­tu­tions and leg­al codes, this hardly means that the so­cial con­di­tions which brought them in­to ex­ist­en­ce still ob­tain. One may in­sist on un­timely med­it­a­tions that cut against the grain of one’s own epoch, chal­len­ging its thought-ta­boos and re­ceived wis­dom, but no one ever en­tirely es­capes it. So it is with the En­light­en­ment, which now must seem a dis­tant memory to most.