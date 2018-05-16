Materialismo, postmodernità e illuminismo [EN]

Su suggerimento di er puma
Qual è l’eredità dell’illuminismo? Quale quella del progressismo scientifico marxiano? E’ attuale, e utile, pensare di far continuare a vivere questi valori? Un articolo di The Charnel House passa in rassegna le risposte che nel corso degli ultimi decenni si sono dati filosofi e pensatori.
Is it possible to “return to the Enlightenment,” however? Some say the past is never dead, of course, that it isn’t even past. Even if bygone modes of thought survive into the present, embedded in its unconscious or enshrined in prominent constitutions and legal codes, this hardly means that the social conditions which brought them into existence still obtain. One may insist on untimely meditations that cut against the grain of one’s own epoch, challenging its thought-taboos and received wisdom, but no one ever entirely escapes it. So it is with the Enlightenment, which now must seem a distant memory to most.
Immagine di Wild0ne
