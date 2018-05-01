Mussolini a libro paga dell’MI5, nel 1917

A cura di @Uqbal.

Mussolini era interventista già dal 1914, quando fu espulso dal PSI. Questa sua posizione, secondo lo storico Peter Martland, lo rese interessante agli occhi dell’MI5 inglese, che voleva evitare che si indebolisse lo sforzo bellico dell’Italia, l’alleato più fragile dopo l’uscita dalla guerra della Russia

History remembers Benito Mussolini as a founder member of the original Axis of Evil, the Italian dictator who ruled his country with fear and forged a disastrous alliance with Nazi Germany. But a previously unknown area of Il Duce’s CV has come to light: his brief career as a British agent. Archived documents have revealed that Mussolini got his start in politics in 1917 with the help of a £100 weekly wage from MI5.