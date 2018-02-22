Nemici, traditori e sabotatori: come possiamo affrontare il futuro con una tale rabbia in politica? [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Secondo un op-ed di James Graham pubblicato sul Guardian, è ora di riconoscere la crisi della conversazione nel discorso pubblico e in politica, perché I valori della tolleranza e del dibattito civile si troverebbero in pericolo.

This age of unreason we’re living through is defined not only by “had enough of experts”, but with normally reasonable people – you and I – behaving wilfully unreasonably to one another. And by the fact civility itself is now regarded as an obstacle to change, where once it was its best hope.