A cura di @Perodatrent.
Secondo un op-ed di James Graham pubblicato sul Guardian, è ora di riconoscere la crisi della conversazione nel discorso pubblico e in politica, perché I valori della tolleranza e del dibattito civile si troverebbero in pericolo.
This age of unreason we’re living through is defined not only by “had enough of experts”, but with normally reasonable people – you and I – behaving wilfully unreasonably to one another. And by the fact civility itself is now regarded as an obstacle to change, where once it was its best hope.
Il nostro linguaggio sta cambiando, spega Graham, in parlamento, al bar, sui social media. Le parole nuove introdotte nel linguaggio sono insulti o riferimenti a forze politiche caratterizzati dalla rabbia. Per dimostrare la fondatezza dei propri timori, Graham ricorda quanto accaduto nel 2016, quando Microsoft aveva introdotto su Twitter “Tay”, un bot di intelligenza artificiale, come un esperimento di comprensione del linguaggio:
Its job was to talk, listen and learn from humanity. Its first utterances were sweet and promising. “Can I just say, I’m super stoked to meet u? Humans are super cool.” Twenty-four hours and 96,000 tweets later, Tay had become a misogynistic racist. Its final words were “Hitler was right I hate the jews” before Microsoft cut the life support.
Immagine da pixabay.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.