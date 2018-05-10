Noi non abbiamo elezioni [EN]

Su suggerimento di @er puma.

Le riflessioni di un analista di una startup, la Predata, il cui ancora non raggiunto scopo è di usare un’AI per prevedere fenomeni sociali attraverso l’osservazione dei flussi di informazione sui social media. Ma la cosa è meno facile del previsto, e l’intero campo dell’AI presenta delle grosse problematiche. Aaron Timms rievoca la sua esperienza con uno sguardo critico e disincantato al panorama offerto dalla Silicon Valley:

The human mind is not a behavioristic function of inputs and outputs that can be optimized according to a defined system of logic; nor is it a neural network of intelligent, self-correcting connections. These techniques might replicate discrete functions of a human mind, but they cannot capture the mind’s totality or what makes it unique: its creativity, its genius for emotion and intuition. There’s something else going on. What that something else is, we don’t yet know.