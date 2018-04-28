Not Your Tibetan Buddhism

A cura di @G. (modificato).

Secondo lo scrittore Mark Hay, in Occidente e negli Stati Uniti in particolare il buddismo è stato frainteso, soprattutto quello tibetano. In un articolo pubblicato da Aeon Hay spiega perché si è creata questa immagine falsa del buddismo tibetano e perché è dannosa.

This belief in an uncomplicated, compassionate and progressive Tibetan Buddhism is what allows us to reliably portray Tibetan Buddhists as sympathetic victims in the media. It’s what powers headlines in The Onion such as ‘Buddhist Extremist Cell Vows to Unleash Tranquility on the West’ – and what at one point created an unprecedented market for Tibetan nannies in cities such as New York. However pervasive the stereotype, though, the US vision of Tibetan Buddhism is anaemic, to say the least. Sure, compassion is central to the faith. But there’s room for violence as well.