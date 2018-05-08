Per Steven Pinker le convinzioni oscurantiste sono “sorprendentemente resistenti” [EN]

Su suggerimento di @mk.

Intervistato da Quillette a seguito della pubblicazione del suo ultimo libro, Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress, Steven Pinker dice la sua su diversi argomenti: psicologia, accademia, Ai e altro ancora.

Some highbrow pundits, cultural critics, literary intellectuals, humanities professors, and other members of C. P. Snow’s “Second Culture” resent the incursion of science, data, and quantification into territories traditionally fenced off and claimed by them. And a surprising number are cultural pessimists who despise the Enlightenment ideals of reason, science, humanism, and progress. They prefer hermeneutic to analytic reasoning (one of the reasons they are sympathetic to religion even if they are atheists), valorize the consumption of elite art (as opposed to the well-being of the mass of humanity) as the highest moral good, and believe that Western civilization is on the verge of collapse and is so decadent and degenerate that anything that rises out of the rubble is bound to be an improvement. These convictions go back to the 19th-century counter-enlightenment and are surprisingly resilient.