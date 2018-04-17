Perché così tanti turchi stanno perdendo la fede nell’Islam [EN]

Su suggerimento di @marta.

Un articolo su al-Monitor dà conton di un recente dibattito turco provocato da un report sulla crescente diffusione del deismo tra la gioventù del paese, anche tra gli allievi delle scuole religiose:

The report in question, which was discussed at a workshop by the Ministry of Education branch in Konya, a conservative Anatolian town, had made the news in early April. Titled “The Youth is Sliding to Deism,” the document shared surprising observations about the very young people that Turkish society often expects to be the most religious: the students of the state-sponsored religious “imam hatip” schools. The report says that because archaic interpretations of Islam cannot persuade the new generation on issues such as the “problem of evil” (why God allows evil to take place), some imam hatip students have begun questioning the faith. Instead of adopting atheism, the report added, these post-Islamic youths embrace the milder alternative: “deism,” or the belief in God but without religion.