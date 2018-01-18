Perché l’arte moderna è così scadente? [EN]

A cura di @GiMa.

Un video di Prager University riflette sul perché l’arte moderna sia cosi poco apprezzata dal grande pubblico, ponendo la domanda all’artista Robert Florczak:

For two millennia, great artists set the standard for beauty. Now those standards are gone. Modern art is a competition between the ugly and the twisted; the most shocking wins. What happened? How did the beautiful come to be reviled and bad taste come to be celebrated? Renowned artist Robert Florczak explains the history and the mystery behind this change and how it can be stopped and even reversed.