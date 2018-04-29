Perché le brave persone diventano cattive su internet [EN]

Su suggerimento di @88.

Un articolo di Mosaic Science indaga i motivi dell’aggressità in internet e i possibili modi per porvi rimedio:

Our human ability to communicate ideas across networks of people enabled us to build the modern world. The internet offers unparalleled promise of cooperation and communication between all of humanity. But instead of embracing a massive extension of our social circles online, we seem to be reverting to tribalism and conflict, and belief in the potential of the internet to bring humanity together in a glorious collaborating network now begins to seem naive. While we generally conduct our real-life interactions with strangers politely and respectfully, online we can be horrible. How can we relearn the collaborative techniques that enabled us to find common ground and thrive as a species?