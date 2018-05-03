Perché le nazioni ortodosse restano bloccate [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent (modificato).

Leonid Bershidsky su Bloomberg News ripropone una storica teoria sui rapporti tra la fede cristiana ortodossa e la società.

Basandosi su sue nuove pubblicazioni, suggerisce che la chiesa ortodossa abbia reso alcuni paesi dell’Europa dell’Est un terreno adatto per lo sviluppo del comunismo, e in genere abbia dato forma a società culturalmente distinte rispetto a quelle che seguivano altre religioni cristiane.

Western Christianity (which gave rise to Catholicism and Protestantism) placed emphasis on rationalism, logical exploration, individualism, and the questioning of established authorities. Eastern Christianity (from which Eastern Orthodoxy originated) was associated with mystical and experiential phenomena, was more affectionate and communitarian, and put less emphasis on law, reason and questioning authorities.