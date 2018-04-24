Quando gli ex-detenuti diventano criminologi [EN]

Su suggerimento di @mk.

Un articolo su Sapiens racconta l’esperienza di alcuni carcerati diventati criminologi e il valore delle loro esperienze di vita nelle ricerche che conducono:

Over the past few decades, some ex-convicts have turned to academia, aiming to put their experience “inside” to good use. They use their knowledge of the criminal justice system to select research questions and design studies. They use their history to gain prisoners’ trust. And they work to counteract what they see as a strong bias in academic criminology toward the perspectives of authorities in the criminal justice system.